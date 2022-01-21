 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Washington triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-38

Cedar Rapids CR Washington didn't tinker around with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson. A 71-38 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 13-5 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

The Warriors' offense stormed to a 36-20 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Waterloo West on January 11 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.

