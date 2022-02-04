Cedar Rapids CR Washington trips Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in tenacious tussle 53-45

With little to no wiggle room, Cedar Rapids CR Washington nosed past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 53-45 on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 28 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
