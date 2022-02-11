Cedar Rapids CR Washington tackles North Liberty Liberty 70-48

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Liberty 70-48 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For more, click here.
