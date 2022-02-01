Cedar Rapids CR Washington severs Cedar Rapids Prairie's hopes 55-40

Cedar Rapids CR Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cedar Rapids Prairie 55-40 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 28 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington darted in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 27-18 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington's determination showed as it carried a 55-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
