Cedar Rapids CR Washington pockets narrow victory over Cedar Falls 65-61

Cedar Rapids CR Washington edged Cedar Falls in a close 65-61 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.