Cedar Rapids CR Washington passes stress test against Dubuque Hempstead 64-54

Dubuque Hempstead was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Cedar Rapids CR Washington prevailed 64-54 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 58-43 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 17 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.
