 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Washington knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 73-57

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids CR Washington blunted Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's plans 73-57 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 23-17 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a narrow 40-29 gap over the Cougars at the half.

The third quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 61-48 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

In recent action on December 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ames and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 4 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News