No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids CR Washington blunted Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's plans 73-57 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 23-17 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors opened a narrow 40-29 gap over the Cougars at the half.
The third quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 61-48 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
In recent action on December 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ames and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion on December 4 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.
