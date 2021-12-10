Cedar Rapids CR Washington knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 73-57

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids CR Washington blunted Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's plans 73-57 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 23-17 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a narrow 40-29 gap over the Cougars at the half.

The third quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 61-48 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

