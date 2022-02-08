Cedar Rapids CR Washington finds small margin for win in tilt with Iowa City 62-56

Cedar Rapids CR Washington upended Iowa City for a narrow 62-56 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 29 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap
