 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Washington earns solid win over Dubuque Hempstead 58-43

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Washington dumped Dubuque Hempstead 58-43 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 18 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News