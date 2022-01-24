Cedar Rapids CR Washington earns solid win over Dubuque Hempstead 58-43

Cedar Rapids CR Washington dumped Dubuque Hempstead 58-43 at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 18 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Click here for a recap
