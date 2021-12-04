Cedar Rapids CR Washington clips Marion in tight victory 61-57

Cedar Rapids CR Washington poked just enough holes in Marion's defense to garner a taut 61-57 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Warriors registered a 23-20 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Cedar Rapids CR Washington, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 38-37 final quarter, too.
