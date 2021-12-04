Cedar Rapids CR Washington clips Marion in tight victory 61-57

Cedar Rapids CR Washington poked just enough holes in Marion's defense to garner a taut 61-57 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Warriors registered a 23-20 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Cedar Rapids CR Washington, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 38-37 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.