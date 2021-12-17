Cedar Rapids CR Washington blitzes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in convincing fashion 74-43

Cedar Rapids CR Washington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's defense for a 74-43 win in Iowa girls basketball on December 17.

The Warriors jumped in front of the J-Hawks 19-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 37-13 halftime margin at the J-Hawks' expense.

The Warriors struck in front of the J-Hawks 58-28 going into the fourth quarter.

