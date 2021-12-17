 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Cedar Rapids CR Washington blitzes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in convincing fashion 74-43

Cedar Rapids CR Washington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's defense for a 74-43 win in Iowa girls basketball on December 17.

The Warriors jumped in front of the J-Hawks 19-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 37-13 halftime margin at the J-Hawks' expense.

The Warriors struck in front of the J-Hawks 58-28 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News