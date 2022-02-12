 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy topples Marion 69-64

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passed in a 69-64 victory at Marion's expense in Iowa girls basketball on February 12.

The Cougars broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-46 lead over the Wolves.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion took on Iowa City West on February 3 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.

