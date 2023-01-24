Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy tangles Epworth Western Dubuque in early web 69-58

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy collected a 69-58 victory over Epworth Western Dubuque during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on January 31, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Senior and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 17 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
