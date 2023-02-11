Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handed Marion a tough 54-41 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 12-9 advantage over Marion through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 25-18 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Marion clawed to within 38-32 through the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Wolves 16-9 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion played in a 69-64 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.

