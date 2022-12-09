Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy survives for narrow win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 52-47

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy passed in a 52-47 victory at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 13-8 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a giant 33-15 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson made it 40-29.

The Cougars chalked up this decision in spite of the J-Hawks' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

