Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pushes over Waterloo East 59-46

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put just enough pressure on Waterloo East to earn a 59-46 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped in front of Waterloo East 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense struck to a 35-17 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

The Cougars' determination showed as they carried a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

