Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy mollywopps Cedar Rapids CR Washington 65-30

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-30 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy played in a 53-45 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on December 20, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game. For results, click here.

