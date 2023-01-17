 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy escapes Dubuque Senior in thin win 66-62

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 66-62 over Dubuque Senior in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.

In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Dubuque Senior took on North Liberty on January 10 at North Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

