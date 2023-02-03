Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy prevailed 67-53 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 3.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 28, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 27 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap.

