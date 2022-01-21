Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy edges Marion Linn-Mar in snug affair 45-44

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion Linn-Mar 45-44 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Lions, who began with a 14-5 edge over the Cougars through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 16-16 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Lions 29-28 in the final period.
