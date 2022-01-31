Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dismantles Epworth Western Dubuque in convincing manner 58-35

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 58-35 victory over Epworth Western Dubuque during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 25 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.