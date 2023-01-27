Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy comes to play in easy win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-39

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 63-39 Friday in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 19-7 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Washington through the first quarter.
The Cougars opened a thin 32-18 gap over the Warriors at the half.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 47-34.
The Cougars put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 16-5 in the last stanza.
