Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squeezes past Dubuque Senior 50-43

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson edged Dubuque Senior in a close 50-43 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 18 at Dubuque Senior High School. Click here for a recap
