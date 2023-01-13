Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson mauls Epworth Western Dubuque in strong effort 56-35

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson turned out the lights on Epworth Western Dubuque 56-35 on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 6 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
