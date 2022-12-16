 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson knocks out victory beat against Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-46

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson spurred past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 58-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with January 21, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on December 9 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

