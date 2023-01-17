Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson engulfs Dubuque Hempstead in point barrage 72-44

Dubuque Hempstead got no credit and no consideration from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, which slammed the door 72-44 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with January 7, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Marshalltown on January 9 at Marshalltown High School. Click here for a recap.
