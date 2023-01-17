Cedar Falls tops Iowa City 54-38

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Falls spurred past Iowa City 54-38 on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Iowa City and Cedar Falls squared off with January 7, 2022 at Iowa City High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City took on Iowa City West on January 8 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.