Cedar Falls nips Cedar Rapids Xavier in scare 52-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Falls didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-48 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Cedar Falls opened a modest 26-21 gap over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the half.
The Tigers withstood the Saints' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 11 at Cedar Falls High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
