 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls nips Cedar Rapids Xavier in scare 52-48

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Falls didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-48 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Cedar Falls opened a modest 26-21 gap over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the half.

The Tigers withstood the Saints' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 11 at Cedar Falls High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News