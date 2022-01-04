Cedar Falls knocks off Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-39

Cedar Falls knocked off Cedar Rapids Prairie 45-39 on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Tigers' offense moved to a 24-14 lead over the Hawks at the half.
Cedar Falls withstood Cedar Rapids Prairie's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
