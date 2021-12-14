Cedar Falls gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 65-48

Cedar Falls tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 65-48 on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 35-29 lead over the J-Hawks.
