Cedar Falls cancels check from North Liberty Liberty 68-53

Cedar Falls tipped and eventually toppled North Liberty 68-53 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 24.
The first quarter gave Cedar Falls an 18-16 lead over North Liberty Liberty.
The Tigers fought to a 33-31 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.
Cedar Falls darted to a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.
Last season, Cedar Falls and North Liberty faced off on February 5, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School.
