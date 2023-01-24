Cedar Falls cancels check from North Liberty Liberty 68-53

Cedar Falls tipped and eventually toppled North Liberty 68-53 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 24.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls an 18-16 lead over North Liberty Liberty.

The Tigers fought to a 33-31 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.

Cedar Falls darted to a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

