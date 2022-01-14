Cascade mows down Anamosa 64-22

Cascade showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Anamosa 64-22 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 14.
In recent action on January 8, Cascade faced off against Durant and Anamosa took on Camanche on January 7 at Camanche High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.