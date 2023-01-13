Cascade engulfs Anamosa in point barrage 50-14

Cascade didn't tinker with Anamosa, scoring a 50-14 result in the win column during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Cascade and Anamosa faced off on January 14, 2022 at Cascade High School. For more, click here.
