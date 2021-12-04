Cardinals gelling two 6-foot posts with full cupboard of young guards

Jenna Pringnitz kept it blunt afterwards on Friday night.

"With losing the seniors that we lost and new people having bigger roles, I think we need to figure out our game is first," she said. "We should be able to play a pretty fast-paced game."

When Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's girls basketball team can get that part mixed with what it is deemed as a young roster, it has full belief games can be flipped to its favor.

The Cardinals are hopeful losses like the one they were dealt to Forest City 49-45 in overtime on their home court, coupled with their two posts in Liz Richardson and Chloe Frank battling foul trouble, aren't a common trend.

Richardson fouled out in the fourth quarter. Frank was held to eight points and struggled from beyond the arc.

"They did a really good job of frustrating Chloe," GHV head coach Matt Frank said. "She was hanging out in half court and she wasn't effective doing that."

Both of the posts are at 6-foot even. Chloe Frank, a William Jewell recruit, and Richardson, signed to play at Grand View, create a frontcourt that few in the Top of Iowa West can match.

Get those two into foul trouble and that neutralizes GHV's inside presence to where it has no choice but to go small.

The next tallest player on its roster is Gretta Gouge at 5-9.

"Some of those calls are iffy, Chloe had a couple frustration calls," Coach Frank said. "Liz has got to work on not fouling in situations. She (is sometimes) in the wrong place at the right time."

Yet it was Gouge and Pringnitz that provided offensive sparks for the Cardinals.

Pringnitz is the first player off the bench and the sophomore canned four 3-pointers to lead them in scoring with 12. Gouge finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, also off the bench.

For now, Coach Frank is going to keep bring Pringnitz into the game in a reserve role.

"I like to have a spark," he said. "I like that option with her, there's any reason to rush her into the starting lineup."

A role that Pringnitz is more than fine with.

"I enjoy that spot a lot," she said. "I think it is a really fun to position to be in."

Chloe Frank stated that when she committed to William Jewell, an NCAA Division II program, she wanted to get past the first round of the regional tournament.

That has been the one objective missing from her prep basketball resume. There is internal belief that can happen.

"This one has potential to improve as the season goes along," Coach Frank said. "We need to find ways to not rely on Chloe in games like this."

Turnovers has been what plagued the Cardinals in their two losses to the Indians and Class 1A top-ranked Newell-Fonda. They had 31 in the season-opening loss to the Mustangs and 26 on Friday.

And on several possessions in the second half, GHV took quick shots from downtown. It buried just three trifectas in 20 attempts.

"Personally, I did take a couple quick 3s," Pringnitz said. "I do think we could've slowed it down a little bit more."

Three of the Cardinals next four games could be the toughest stretch of their season. They face 2A No. 9 West Hancock, Belmond-Klemme, an unbeaten Osage team and 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan in the span of a week.

Still, the lessons Coach Frank wants his team to learn in December will hopefully pay off in February.

"We can learn things in game three in a loss that are going to help us in game 16, 17, 18, 19," he said. "We got some things to improve on."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

