Calamus-Wheatland's convoy passes Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46-33

Calamus-Wheatland put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a 46-33 decision during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off on January 25, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Lisbon . For more, click here. Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Wyoming Midland on January 24 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.