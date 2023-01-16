 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland trips Durant in tenacious tussle 45-36

Calamus-Wheatland showed its poise to outlast a game Durant squad for a 45-36 victory at Calamus-Wheatland High on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Durant played in a 49-41 game on February 3, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Central City and Durant took on West Liberty on January 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.

