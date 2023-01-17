 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland thumps Preston Easton Valley in punishing decision 54-22

Calamus-Wheatland delivered all the smoke to disorient Preston Easton Valley and flew away with a 54-22 win in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Preston Easton Valley played in a 51-45 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

