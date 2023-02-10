Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Calamus-Wheatland's performance in a 55-20 destruction of Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with February 15, 2022 at Calamus-Wheatland High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan . For a full recap, click here. Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on February 3 at Springville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.