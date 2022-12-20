Calamus-Wheatland snatches victory over Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Calamus-Wheatland didn't mind, dispatching Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off on January 25, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.