Calamus-Wheatland notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bellevue Marquette Catholic 50-39 on February 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan . For a full recap, click here. Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Stanwood North Cedar on February 9 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.