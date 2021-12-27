Bulldogs relying on defense in exceeding last winter's win total

Avery Hanson has felt a different energy surrounding the Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team.

She and fellow senior Lauren Meader are continuing their ascending growth into becoming a formidable duo. The Bulldogs have two freshmen that have led a smothering defense. They have had 12 players play in at least three games this season.

"I really think we have a whole new team," Hanson said. "We got a lot of assets and little weapons we can use."

The feelings Hanson is having were exemplified in the final game before the holiday break.

HD-CAL came back from a setback to North Central Conference rival Clear Lake with a thrilling victory over Humboldt on the road, defeating the other unbeaten in the conference.

"It was a loss and we're moving forward," Bulldogs head coach Miranda Stafford said. "We've got some kids in the gym who want to get better everyday. This is that last opportunity to go out on a high.

"We have the pieces, we just need to continue to put those puzzle pieces together and build."

After a 5-16 campaign last season, the Bulldogs have already exceeded that win total in the first eight games. They are doing it with defense.

Outside of the two losses to Aplington-Parkersburg and the Lions, HD-CAL has not given up more than 40 points in their six victories. It limited the two best teams in the Top of Iowa East to 38 and 31 points.

Meader, Hanson and the Valley sisters of Jordan and Brooklyn all have amassed over 20 steals. The 119 steals as a team ranks 10th in Class 3A.

"I've never been a part of a well-rounded defensive team," Hanson said. "We're scrappy. I'm proud to say this is the best defensive team I've worked with."

"We have some other options," Stafford added.

The start of this season was nearly a carbon copy of the season previous.

HD-CAL started the season with one loss entering the rivalry game against Clear Lake. It got smoked by 28 points and the rest was unforgettable. The Bulldogs lost five games by under 10 points during the losing skid.

The Lions have had their rival's number for several years. Yet Stafford walked away from Clear Lake High School feeling much better about this group's ability to respond.

"We come back a more mature group," she said. "I thought definitely, we played really well. We have to find a way to capitalize those turnovers into points. It never felt like a 17-point game."

She was proven right.

That win against Humboldt was made possible by scoring 38 points in the final three quarters after getting punched in the mouth in the opening eight minutes.

"We're prepared," Hanson said. "I definitely think it is not going to be a reoccurrence of what happened last year. We have a lot of drive."

Still, there are some underlying concerns.

The Bulldogs are shooting just 19 percent from beyond the arc. Nearly half of their shots from the field have come from downtown. Hanson and Meader are the lone players averaging double figures.

That isn't an immediate worry, but one that Hanson feels will be figured out.

"If we can, when Clear Lake comes back around or we face adversity, I think we can stay in the game," she said. "I don't think our shots are falling like I'd like them to be."

HD-CAL had a stretch of of four straight seasons with at least 19 wins. It finished with 18 wins two years ago. The Bulldogs have not won multiple playoff games since the 2015-16 season.

There are feelings of that changing this season.

"I take it day-by-day, not looking too far ahead," Hanson said. "We got all the tools to be able to get there, just need to sharpen it up a little bit offensively. I think everybody's excited to see how far we can go."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

