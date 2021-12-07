Buffalo Center North Iowa sprints past Rockford 51-34

Playing with a winning hand, Buffalo Center North Iowa trumped Rockford 51-34 on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on November 30 , Buffalo Center North Iowa squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.