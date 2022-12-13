 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo Center North Iowa pockets narrow victory over Britt West Hancock 52-49

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Buffalo Center North Iowa wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Britt West Hancock for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 13.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 64-31 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Rockford and Britt West Hancock took on Lake Mills on December 8 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News