Buffalo Center North Iowa imposes its will on Rockford 59-24

Buffalo Center North Iowa's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rockford 59-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Buffalo Center North Iowa and Rockford squared off with December 7, 2021 at Rockford High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.