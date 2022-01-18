Britt West Hancock wins tense tussle with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-34

Britt West Hancock upended Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for a narrow 42-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Britt West Hancock took on Armstrong North Union on January 13 at Britt West Hancock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.