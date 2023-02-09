Britt West Hancock tipped and eventually toppled West Bend-Mallard 67-50 on February 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Britt West Hancock faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.