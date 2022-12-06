Britt West Hancock takes a toll on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46-34

Britt West Hancock collected a solid win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a 46-34 verdict in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on January 18, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.