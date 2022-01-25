 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Britt West Hancock pulls python act on Buffalo Center North Iowa 64-31

  • 0

Britt West Hancock showered the scoreboard with points to drown Buffalo Center North Iowa 64-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Britt West Hancock faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Manly Central Springs on January 17 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News