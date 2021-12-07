Britt West Hancock overcomes Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in competitive affair 43-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Britt West Hancock's locker room after Tuesday's 43-38 win against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa girls basketball action on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Britt West Hancock faced off against Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on November 30 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.