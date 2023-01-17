Britt West Hancock ends the party for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24-9

Britt West Hancock pushed past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for a 24-9 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Britt West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura played in a 42-34 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Britt West Hancock faced off against Armstrong North Union and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.